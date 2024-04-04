Watch out for symptoms of scarlet fever, health chiefs warn

People are being urged to watch out for symptoms of a Victorian disease. More than 12,000 cases of scarlet fever have been notified in the UK between January 1 and March 24. The number is higher than average for the previous five years - however below that recorded in 2023 when there were 15,933 notified cases for the same period. Now health chiefs are urging people to be aware of the signs and if they believe they might have the disease then to seek medical help .
Dr Theresa Lamagni at the UK Health Security Agency said: "Scarlet fever is a common childhood illness, although it can affect anyone of any age. If you suspect you or your child have scarlet fever – with symptoms such as fever, a sandpapery rash, sore throat and swollen tonsils - contact your GP practice or NHS111 if your GP is not available. "Scarlet fever is usually mild and can be treated with antibiotics – these will help reduce the risk of complications and limit spread of the infection to other
