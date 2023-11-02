USA Wrestler Kyle Snyder Wins Semifinal Match to Advance to Gold Medal Bout

Snyder will face rival Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the ROC for the men's freestyle 97kg goldAmerican wrestler Kyle Synder won his semifinal match and moved on for a chance at gold in the men’s freestyle 97kg wrestling event.

Snyder defeated Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz 5-0 in the semifinal match. The 2016 gold medalist previously took down Canadian Jordan Steen 12-2 in the Round of 16 and Abraham Conyedo of Italy 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The graduate of Ohio State University will face ROC’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev for the gold medal. The two wrestlers have a history together. Sadulaev won gold at the 86kg weight class in 2016 before moving up to the 97kg class. Since then, the two have wrestled twice, each winning once. headtopics.com

Snyder beat Sadulaev at the 2017 World Championships finals, giving the Russian his first lost since 2013. The two met again at the 2018 World Championship, where Sadulaev got his revenge in the finals with a win.The match is set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:20 a.m. ET. It can be streamed here:

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoys Dinner with Old FriendKyle Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was seen having dinner with an old friend in Beverly Hills. Mauricio, who has denied dating his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater, was spotted with Paul 'PK' Kemsley. Both Mauricio and PK have been dealing with rumors about their marriages. Mauricio was dressed as if he came straight from a DWTS rehearsal, while PK looked equally comfortable. The two friends were seen walking down the street together. Read more ⮕

Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoys Dinner with Old FriendKyle Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was seen having dinner with an old friend in Beverly Hills. Mauricio, who has denied dating his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater, was spotted with Paul 'PK' Kemsley. Both Mauricio and PK have been dealing with rumors about their marriages. Mauricio was dressed as if he came straight from a DWTS rehearsal, while PK looked equally comfortable. The two friends were seen walking down the street together. Read more ⮕

Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Enjoys Dinner with Old FriendKyle Richards' estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was seen having dinner with an old friend in Beverly Hills. Mauricio, who has denied dating his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater, was spotted with Paul 'PK' Kemsley. Both Mauricio and PK have been dealing with rumors about their marriages. Mauricio was dressed as if he came straight from a DWTS rehearsal, while PK looked equally comfortable. The two friends were seen walking down the street together. Read more ⮕

Reality Star Kyle Talks About Her Marriage on Season 13 EpisodeDuring a recent episode of season 13, reality star Kyle opens up about her marriage and the challenges she faced with Mauricio. She discusses the dedication he has put into his real estate firm and her need for freedom and space. Read more ⮕

Reality Star Kyle Talks About Her Marriage on Season 13 EpisodeKyle opens up about her marriage and the challenges she faced on the latest episode of season 13. Read more ⮕

Former Miss Teen USA Claims Responsibility for SomethingA former Miss Teen USA has claimed responsibility for something. Athenna Crosby, speaking to DailyMail.com, stated that the star was in good spirits. Officials have warned that the cause of death may take weeks to determine. Read more ⮕