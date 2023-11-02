Jake Abraham’s cousin fulfils ‘last promise’ she made to him

The cousin of legendary Liverpool actor Jake Abraham has fulfilled the “last promise” she made to him before his death.

He said: "Doctors have told me it could be months, it could be years. It's frightening.” Jake used his experience to urge others with any symptoms of the illness to get them checked by a doctor as soon as possible. He said: “You could save yourself 20 years of life."READ MORE: Bonfire night 'hijacked by gangs'

Now his cousin, Lydia Itiokiet, 35, has spoken about his life. Lydia spoke to the ECHO after attending the premiere of Our Kid in London, which was one of Jake’s last acting roles. Jake drew up a bucket list of things he wanted to do before his death. Setting up an organisation to help those with prostate cancer and encouraging people to get tested was a priority for him. headtopics.com

“I said to him, ‘I promise you, we will have this Jake Abraham.’ It was my last promise to him and that's what I’m going to do.” Lydia has now set up the Jake Abraham Foundation, which will raise awareness about prostate cancer symptoms and provide support for those with the illness and their illness.

The foundation is likely to launch with a charity night. While promoting a serious cause, Lydia is keen for it to reflect Jake’s personality. She said: "That aim is to raise awareness. We want to save people’s lives. “But we don't want it to be sad because Jake wasn’t like that. He was the life and soul of the party.” headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

New State Pension pay rates from next April due to be confirmed this monthThe full New State Pension could rise to £221 per week under the Triple Lock. Read more ⮕

Celtic had to lock out Green Brigade before GCC Parkhead closureCeltic had to lock out the Green Brigade before Glasgow City Council closed down Parkhead, argues Matthew Lindsay. Read more ⮕

Police lock down Ayrshire supermarket car park following serious assaultA cordon was put in place in the car park. Read more ⮕

Aldi sends message to Christmas shoppers as they make 'price lock' announcementA growing number of Brits are reconsidering their costs for Christmas Read more ⮕

Fantasy Football Matchup Rankings Week 9 | Strength of schedule by positionJake Ciely provides Week 8 fantasy football strength of schedule matchup rankings Read more ⮕

King to attend Cop28 after missing last year’s climate change conferenceCharles will deliver the opening address at the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai on December 1. Read more ⮕