US 'considering' dropping charges against Julian Assange, says President Biden

The United States is 'considering' dropping the charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange , President Biden has announced. In February, Australia 's Parliament approved a motion for Assange to be returned to his native Australia instead of being extradited to the U.S to face trial for espionage and cyber-crimes.

When asked about the motion by reporters at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said 'we're considering it' - comments described as 'encouraging' by Mr Assange's lawyer. Assange, 52, faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information

