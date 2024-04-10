Irish Premier Simon Harris Reaffirms Commitment to Anglo-Irish Relations and Support for Ukrainian Sovereignty

New Irish premier Simon Harris has emphasised his commitment to Anglo-Irish relations and support for Ukrainian sovereignty, after calls to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky . Mr Harris and Mr Sunak discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza , the war in Ukraine, the resumption of powersharing in Northern Ireland , developments since Brexit and the recent North-South Ministerial Council .

Mr Harris said that “the British-Irish relationship is of huge importance” and he would continue to develop it. Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, saying how important he views his role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.“With this week’s re-establishment of the North South Ministerial Council, the Taoiseach and the First Minister and deputy First Minister looked forward to renewed, positive North-South engagement in the months ahead,” a statement said. Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and said he is “fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.this afternoon. The British-Irish relationship is of huge importance and I will continue to develop the strong links that exist between both nation

