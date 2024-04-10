UK to Experience Two 'Mini Heatwaves' with 20C Temperatures

New weather maps indicate that the UK is set to experience two 20C ' mini heatwaves ', including a 72-hour stretch of glorious sunshine. After enduring strong winds, Brits can look forward to a 'mini heatwave' with temperatures expected to soar to 20C. The charts suggest a short spell of high pressure towards the end of this week, which will interrupt the unsettled conditions brought by weather systems from the Atlantic . Another bout of warm weather is also anticipated for the following weekend.

Midweek may remain windy, but by Thursday, temperatures are forecasted to rise, with BBC weather presenter Helen Willetts predicting it will feel 'warm' over the subsequent 72 hours. 'We might see some brighter skies and sunshine coming through before the next source of rain starts to materialise across western parts again. But look at the temperatures on Thursday it's looking mild, in fact warm in strengthening April sunshine,' she explained. 'And that milder warmer Atlantic air is within through Thursday and indeed Friday to end the week and perhaps even to start the weekend but not full on as we get some colder air starting to dig in behind it as you can see. And so by the weekend or by the end of the weekend it's a return to slightly cooler weather.', reports the Mirror. BBC weather maps depict that London could see temperatures soar up to 20C this Friday, while Cardiff and Belfast could hit highs of 17C and 16C respectively

UK Mini Heatwaves Temperatures Sunshine Winds High Pressure Atlantic Warm Weather BBC London Cardiff Belfast

