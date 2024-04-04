Sharon Osbourne reveals tension with two contestants after CBB experience

Sharon Osbourne has sparked new drama post her CBB experience after revealing there were two contestants she simply couldn't stand. On The Osbournes Podcast , alongside her kids Kelly and Jack, the 71 year old discussed her time on the show and it was clear to see that not everything was rosy as it seemed.

Without providing names, Sharon - who earned a whopping £7,000 per minute for her nine-day appearance on the ITV show - hinted at some tension before her early exit from the show and admitted there were a few people she didn't see eye to eye with. When asked by Kelly, "Was there anyone in the house you didn't like? ", she replied: "A couple. Yeah." Sharon also clarified that she had kept these issues to herself. However, despite Kelly's insistence for names, Sharon only revealed: "They were both women, let's leave it at that." She emphasised: "They weren't mean to me, I just didn't.

Sharon Osbourne CBB Tension Contestants Podcast Drama

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelly Osbourne 'spills the tea' with mum Sharon Osbourne after CBB exitSharon Osbourne was delighted to be reunited with her daughter Kelly Osbourne as she exited the Celebrity Big Brother, with Kelly vowing to 'spill the tea' with her mum

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Sharon Osbourne received jaw-dropping amount for every minute on air during CBBThe former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was paid an eye-watering amount of money to appear as a 'lodger' on Celebrity Big Brother 2024, despite only spending nine days in the house

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

CBB star ‘poised to quit’ after Sharon Osbourne exit - but could still get feeFormer The X Factor judge Louis Walsh could be set to leave Celebrity Big Brother after his close pal Sharon Osbourne left the house following her planned short stint on the show, it is reported

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

CBB's Sharon Osbourne addresses bitter Dannii Minogue feud 14 years onCelebrity Big Brother's Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh have addressed what working with Dannii Minogue was really like - and it's safe to say they didn't hold back

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

CBB's Sharon Osbourne blasts A-list star's daughter for joining adult siteCelebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne has shared her opinions of Denise Richard’s daughter joining the website OnlyFans, worrying it’s sending out the wrong message

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh shock CBB fans with X-Factor revelationsHousemates Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne dished the dirt on Simon Cowell and the X-Factor show.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »