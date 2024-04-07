UK Government Determined to Stop Boats Despite Opposition from European Court of Human Rights

The Prime Minister is absolutely determined to make sure that we deliver on that commitment to stop the boats.

The Government will not allow the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to “stand in our way” and block policy allowing the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his strongest possible indication yet this week that he would back leaving the European Convention on Human Rights if it was necessary to implement his flagship immigration policy pivotal to “The Prime Minister is absolutely determined to make sure that we deliver on that commitment to stop the boats,” Mr Dowden told, echoing Mr Sunak’s criticism of the Strasbourg Court. “The Rwanda Policy is an important element of the deterrent and we won’t allow the European Court of Human Rights to stand in our way of doing that. That is an indication of the strength of the Prime Minister’s feeling on this.” Mr Sunak for months has been under pressure from the right of his party, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who have called on the UK to leave the ECHR – which applies the convention – fearing its provisions could prevent asylum seekers from being deported to Rwanda. The Prime Minister had previously resisted such calls but on Wednesday Mr Sunak gave his strongest indication yet that he would be willing to back the UK’s exit from the court, insisting that controlling immigration is more important than “membership of a foreign court

UK Government Immigration Policy European Court Of Human Rights Rishi Sunak European Convention On Human Rights Opposition Control Immigration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rishi Sunak hints UK could leave European Convention on Human RightsRishi Sunak suggests the UK could leave the European Convention on Human Rights if it blocks his Rwanda policy. The Prime Minister defends his approach to tackling small boat crossings and claims controlling immigration is more important than membership of a foreign court.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Sunak Signals Ditching European Convention Of Human Rights If Rwanda Flights BlockedGraeme Demianyk is a news editor at HuffPost UK, and is based in New York. As well as being night new editor, he has written extensively on the Grenfell tower disaster and the UK's housing crisis.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

The grotesque human rights scandal happening to autistic peopleThe way people with learning disabilities and autism have been locked up is disgusting

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

There is a grotesque human rights scandal happening in Britain, right under our nosesThe way people with learning disabilities and autism have been locked up is disgusting

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Jean Smart receives the National Equality Award from Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder at Human Rights...The 72-year-old actress was presented honor from her Hacks co-star, Hannah Einbinder, 28, on stage at the dinner event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jean Smart receives the National Equality Award from Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder at Human Rights...The 72-year-old actress was presented honor from her Hacks co-star, Hannah Einbinder, 28, on stage at the dinner event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »