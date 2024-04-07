UK Government Determined to Stop Boats Despite Opposition from European Court of Human Rights

The Prime Minister is absolutely determined to make sure that we deliver on that commitment to stop the boats.
The Government will not allow the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to “stand in our way” and block policy allowing the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his strongest possible indication yet this week that he would back leaving the European Convention on Human Rights if it was necessary to implement his flagship immigration policy pivotal to “The Prime Minister is absolutely determined to make sure that we deliver on that commitment to stop the boats,” Mr Dowden told, echoing Mr Sunak’s criticism of the Strasbourg Court. “The Rwanda Policy is an important element of the deterrent and we won’t allow the European Court of Human Rights to stand in our way of doing that. That is an indication of the strength of the Prime Minister’s feeling on this.” Mr Sunak for months has been under pressure from the right of his party, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who have called on the UK to leave the ECHR – which applies the convention – fearing its provisions could prevent asylum seekers from being deported to Rwanda. The Prime Minister had previously resisted such calls but on Wednesday Mr Sunak gave his strongest indication yet that he would be willing to back the UK’s exit from the court, insisting that controlling immigration is more important than “membership of a foreign court
