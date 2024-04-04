Rishi Sunak hints UK could leave European Convention on Human Rights

Rishi Sunak has claimed controlling immigration is more important than "membership of a foreign court" in his strongest hint yet the UK could leave the European Convention on Human Rights. The Prime Minister defended his approach to tackling small boats crossings in an interview on Wednesday, where he strongly suggested he would leave the ECHR if it blocked his landmark Rwanda policy.In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda scheme was unlawful.

It said genuine refugees would be at risk of being returned to their home countries, where they could face harm.This is in breach of the ECHR which prohibits torture and inhuman treatment, of which the UK is a signatory.In the interview, Sunak said he had done "more than any other prime minister in history" to tackle the problem of small boat crossings.In the first three months of this year, over 5,000 people have made the journey, exceeding the previous record set in 202

