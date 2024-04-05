UK General Election: Labour Party Predicted to Win Majority of Seats

The UK is set to see a General Election either this year or at the beginning of the next - and it could mean an entirely new government. Since 2010, the Conservative Party has been the largest party in Parliament and since 2015, it has been the sole governing party of the United Kingdom. However, the polls show the Labour Party is on course to taking power with a massive majority. Unless the polls change between now and the election, Labour could win a number of new seats across the country.

Yorkshire is no exception, with Labour looking set to win the majority of seats in the county. Read More: Legacy funeral scandal police 'unable to identify ashes' A new poll by YouGov has revealed what the UK could look like after the next election. They have predicted that Labour would win 403 seats across the country, an increase of 201, while the Conservative Party would win 155, down 21

