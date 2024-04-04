Labour projected to win 403 seats in general election, giving them a huge majority

If the country were voting in a general election tomorrow, Labour would win 403 seats nationwide, giving them a huge majority of 154. The Tories, on the other hand, would only have 155 MPs, a loss of 210 seats. This projection is based on a survey of 18,000 people conducted by YouGov, making it the second megapoll of the year. The pollster warns that prominent Tories like Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, and Penny Mordaunt are at serious risk of losing their seats.

This is a significant milestone for Keir Starmer's Labour party

Read more:



HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK

