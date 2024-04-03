UK charity to continue aid mission in Gaza despite deaths of aid workers

A managing director of a UK-based charity on deployment in Egypt to pack aid for people in Gaza said it had been decided to “persevere” with a trip following the news that seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli air strike in the region on Monday. Saraya Hussain, 47, from Birmingham, landed in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday night with an all-female deployment consisting of seven volunteers from the charity Isra-UK.
Starting on Thursday, the team will pack and load hygiene kits which will then be driven into Gaza, with the kits consisting of female-specific products such as sanitary towels, wet wipes, shampoo and hand sanitiser to support the women living in the war-torn region. Ms Hussain said the Birmingham-based group had made the decision to “persevere” with their trip and they will remain in Cairo as planned “for the safety of the volunteers
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Israeli Soldiers Kill Over 150 Palestinians in Gaza Hospital SiegeIsraeli soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling for urgent protections for hundreds of healthcare workers, patients and civilians sheltering and trapped following a five-day siege of a Gaza hospital.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
SNP demand recall of Parliament amid Israeli killing of Gaza aid workersSNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called for an immediate recall of parliament following Israeli air strikes on Gaza aid workers which killed…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »