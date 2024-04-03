UK charity to continue aid mission in Gaza despite deaths of aid workers

A managing director of a UK-based charity on deployment in Egypt to pack aid for people in Gaza said it had been decided to “persevere” with a trip following the news that seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli air strike in the region on Monday. Saraya Hussain, 47, from Birmingham, landed in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday night with an all-female deployment consisting of seven volunteers from the charity Isra-UK.

Starting on Thursday, the team will pack and load hygiene kits which will then be driven into Gaza, with the kits consisting of female-specific products such as sanitary towels, wet wipes, shampoo and hand sanitiser to support the women living in the war-torn region. Ms Hussain said the Birmingham-based group had made the decision to “persevere” with their trip and they will remain in Cairo as planned “for the safety of the volunteers

