UK and Scottish Governments in Conflict over Devolution

Devolution is approaching its 25th anniversary and it is not in great shape. The UK and Scottish Governments are in constant conflict and seem unable to work together. Even agreeing on a deposit return scheme is a step too far as constitutional politics trumps common sense. SNP Social Justice chief Shirley-Anne Somerville’s comments today that she hopes an incoming Labour Government will lead to a “reset” should be welcomed.
A Keir Starmer government needs to be bold in many areas, but protecting the devolution settlement should be a priority. Scots know that administrations of different political stripes will always have disagreements. But they also want politicians to come together to solve problems and not fight all the time. The area identified by Somerville is reducing poverty – a cause close to the hearts of the SNP and Labour. The Tories have weaponised social security since 2010 by portraying claimants as feckless and undeservin
