Man shot dead in West Kensington

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, at 10.17pm on Monday. Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road. “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half an hour period from 22.1

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man charged with murder after man found dead in Melonba, Sydney's westA 32-year-old man was found by a passer-by in a pool of blood on the pavement of Georgina Crescent, in Melonba, Sydney 's west just before 9pm on Friday.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Liverpool primed for Man Utd showdown as West Ham thrive under David Moyes in EuropeSky Sports' football writers assess a busy night of Europa League and Europa Conference League action.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher analyses VAR controversy at West Ham and late drama at Man UtdFormer referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's action including VAR controversy in the Premier League and late drama in the FA Cup.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

West Ham told to reject Mohammed Kudus ‘bid’ as they face losing star manThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Preston named the Man Cave Capital of the North West following a recent studyInterest in adding a man cave to your home continues to rise across the UK especially in this Lancashire city.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Preston named as ‘Man Cave capital of the North West’Pic: Pixabay Jan Vasek Preston has been named as the Man Cave capital of the North West based on a fondness for searching the phrase online. Analysis by&

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »