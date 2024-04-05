Two Telford Primary Schools Join REAch2 Academy Trust

Two Telford primary schools have left their local council to join an academy trust that runs a national family of primaries. Apley Wood Primary School and Aqueduct Primary School, both of which are based in Telford , had expressed an interest in joining REAch2, which is the largest primary-only network of schools in the country. The trust says it is united by a common focus on providing the best possible education for their pupils. Both schools were previously run by Telford & Wrekin Council.
REAch2 Academy Trust says it has an established track record of excellence in primary education and understands the specific challenges and opportunities of working with the youngest children. Joining REAch2 will provide staff at Apley Wood and Aqueduct with increased support and a wide network of best practice, as well as offering the opportunity to showcase their own skills and expertis
