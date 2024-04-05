Two Telford Primary Schools Join REAch2 Academy Trust

Two Telford primary schools have left their local council to join an academy trust that runs a national family of primaries. Apley Wood Primary School and Aqueduct Primary School, both of which are based in Telford , had expressed an interest in joining REAch2, which is the largest primary-only network of schools in the country. The trust says it is united by a common focus on providing the best possible education for their pupils. Both schools were previously run by Telford & Wrekin Council.

REAch2 Academy Trust says it has an established track record of excellence in primary education and understands the specific challenges and opportunities of working with the youngest children. Joining REAch2 will provide staff at Apley Wood and Aqueduct with increased support and a wide network of best practice, as well as offering the opportunity to showcase their own skills and expertis

Telford Primary Schools Academy Trust Reach2 Education Support Best Practice

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Academy trust welcomes two new primary schoolsA multi-academy trust is set to expand and take on two new schools.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

New Nottingham primary school for 200 pupils won't open this yearWaterside Primary Academy was due to open in Trent Lane

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Kilmarnock primary school earns prestigious gold award from UNICEFHillhead Primary became the fifth primary school in East Ayrshire to receive the award.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

AFC Telford United not expecting any deadline movementAFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin says the club do not expect to make any signings ahead of tomorrow’s non-league transfer deadline, writes Dan Stacey.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Telford students begin to prepare for life in the workplaceStudents from Telford Priory School say they feel much better prepared for the next step of their career journey after completing mock job interviews and a week-long work placement.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Watkins demands a strong Telford Tigers league finish after victoryTom Watkins believes there’s still plenty to play for following Telford Tigers’ impressive 8-3 victory over Hull Seahawks in their penultimate home game of the season.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »