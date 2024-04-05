Donald Trump's son Barron towers over him at Mar-a-Lago event

At 6ft 7 he dwarfs 6ft 3 Donald. In images from an event at Mar-a-Lago, Barron looked smart in a black suit and blue tie as he posed alongside guests including MMA fighter Colby Covington . Others in attendance were steel magnate Justin Waller, entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, and Bo Loudon, who is the son of conservative commentator, Gina Loudon.

While Barron presented a leaner figure than his dad, the facial resemblance was clear, with his broad white smile in some images and a more serious pout in others. He also gets his height from Melania's side of the family. Donald previously confessed he thought his son might lean towards becoming a basketball player but he revealed: 'He said, 'well I like soccer dad, actually.' I thought at you're height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything.' President of the United States His childhood was mostly spent at their plush penthouse in New York City

Donald Trump Barron Trump Mar-A-Lago Event Height Resemblance Suit Tie MMA Fighter Colby Covington Basketball Soccer

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

