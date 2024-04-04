Two rivers in Greater Manchester had most sewage spills in England

Two rivers which flow through Greater Manchester had the most amount of sewage spills in England last year, data appears to show. The Croal and Irwell had sewage discharged into them nearly 12,000 times in 2023, which works out at 95 spills per mile of water, according to Environment Agency figures analysed by The Guardian. This was measured by the number of overflows due to exceptional weather such as storms, leading to sewage spilling into rivers.

The Irwell is a popular spot for aqua sports and boat races in some areas of the region, and flows through Manchester city centre and Salford, marking the boundary between the two cities. The Environment Agency told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the increase in sewage spills was disappointing, but it's not a problem that can be solved overnight

