Leicester City Facing Points Deduction If Promoted to Premier League

Leicester City are facing the prospect of severe punishment if they are promoted to the Premier League with reports suggesting a points deduction is ‘only a matter of time’. Leicester’s financial issues have come into sharp focus following the publication of their latest accounts. On Tuesday evening, the Foxes confirmed pre-tax losses of £89.7million which, combined with £92.5m and £31.2m deficits in 2022 and 2021 respectively, took them way over the three-year permitted maximum of £105m.

Enzo Maresca’s side were charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) last month, with their case sent to an independent commission for review. The latest accounts all but guarantee a breach and Football Insider reports that they will almost certainly be docked points next season. The likelihood of a deduction this season is highly unlikely, given there is only one month and seven games - six for Leeds United - remaining

