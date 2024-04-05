Two Deaths from Whooping Cough in Greece

Two people have died after a bacterial infection, whooping cough , has spread through a popular holiday destination. One of the fatal victims was an adult with underlying health conditions and a new-born baby also died. The infection has spread through Greece with 54 cases recorded since the start of 2024. Thirty-two of the patients are said to have been children and teens, and 11 babies under the age of one were also affected, according to Ekathethimerini newspaper.

Greece's National Public Health Organisation confirmed the illness had caused two fatalities in the country. Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki has urged people to get vaccinated against the illness as the cases continue to surge. The whooping cough is known to be most deadly for infants and young children. According to the NHS it is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes, and it spreads very easily. Greece is not the only country affected as several other hotspots have also confirmed case

Greece Whooping Cough Bacterial Infection Deaths Vaccination Infants Children Health

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Deaths Reported as Whooping Cough Spreads in GreeceTwo people have died after a bacterial infection, whooping cough, has spread through a popular holiday destination. Greece has recorded 54 cases since the start of 2024, with children and infants being the most affected. Health Minister urges vaccination.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Whooping cough symptoms: UK tourists issued travel warning as outbreak of contagious disease in Greece leaves two dead and 50 illUK holidaymakers have been issued a Greece travel warning as cases of deadly disease, whooping cough, surge leaving two dead and 50 ill

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Emmerdale legend Bhasker Patel shares news of two devastating deaths'The responses made me cry.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Emmerdale legend Bhasker Patel shares news of two devastating deaths'The responses made me cry.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Police investigate two deaths after recapturing white supremacist inmateTwo homicides are being investigated after Skylar Meade and his accomplice were arrested in a traffic stop

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Police investigate two deaths after recapturing white supremacist inmateTwo homicides are being investigated after Skylar Meade and his accomplice were arrested in a traffic stop

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »