Two Arrested in Connection to Woman's Death, Charged with Financial Crimes

Neither of the two arrested are charged with the woman's murder. They’re charged with financial crimes in connection to her death. But on Thursday, during the arraignment of one of those two defendants — 45-year-old John Harper — prosecutors did say that he's a 'person of interest' inInvestigators said Mello had been dead for 'quite some time' before police found her body inside her Lake Street home in Weymouth on Monday.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has characterized Mello's death as an 'apparent homicide.' Harper, along with his co-defendant and girlfriend, 44-year-old Kelly Shaw, had been living with Mello. The 45-year-old has a long criminal record and substance abuse issues, prosecutors said. He was arraigned on multiple charges, including larceny and forging checks. Shaw was not arraigned Thursday because she had to be taken to the hospital for an unknown reason. She's expected to be arraigned Frida

Arrest Woman's Death Financial Crimes Person Of Interest Homicide Living Together Criminal Record Substance Abuse

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hacksaws, toy guns and blow torches found on passengers at Manchester AirportSecurity bosses discovered two hacksaws and two blow torches in just one morning

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Two men arrested after 'incident with bladed weapons' near Aberdeen schoolPolice were called to the scene near St Machar Academy in Aberdeen shortly before 11am on Friday with two men arrested over an alleged assault.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Two arrested following 'disturbance' on Glasgow Southside roadTwo men, one aged 28 and another aged 38, have been arrested and charged by Police Scotland after officers responded to an alleged disturbance on Cathcart Road last night, March 8

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Two arrested in Hull funeral directors investigationPolice say a 46-year-old man and 23-year-old woman have been arrested.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Two arrested after police remove 34 bodies from funeral directorsA dedicated police hotline has received over 350 calls from concerned members of the public since Friday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Two Arrested in Connection with Funeral Director InvestigationA man, 46, and a woman, 23, have been arrested in connection with the investigation into a funeral director in northern England. The arrests were made on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation, and fraud by abuse of position. Concerns were raised about the storage and management processes relating to the care of the deceased, leading to the respectful transportation of 34 bodies for formal identification procedures.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »