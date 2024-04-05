Fans speculate the gender of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's baby

Fans think they have worked out the gender of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson 's first baby. On Friday, 5 April, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress took to Instagram to share a snap holding her new arrival. Suki, 32, can be seen cradling the newborn in front of a window in the polaroid-style picture. The model, 32, looks fresh-faced with her hair hanging loosely round her face. "Welcome to the world angel," the new mum captioned the photo, alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans raced to the comments to congratulate the new mum, with many thinking they know the gender of the baby. One person wrote: “PATTINDAUGHTER." Another said: “Awww a beautiful baby girl," while a third added: "RPATZ IS A GIRL DAD." One fan commented: "OMG IMAGINE HER GENES." While Robert, 37, and Suki have yet to announce the baby's name and gender, there have been some clues that suggest the couple have welcomed a daughte

Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson Baby Gender Speculation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcome first child: reportRobert and Suki confirmed they were expecting their first child in November 2023

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Have Welcomed Their First ChildSuki Waterhouse has given birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson, with photographs of the pair released this week.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Complete Relationship TimelineHere's a timeline of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship, from when it all started to their red-carpet debut four years later.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson 'welcome baby' as they're seen on strollTwilight star Robert Pattinson and singer Suki Waterhouse, who have been dating since 2018, were pictured pushing a pram around LA after welcoming their first child together

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »