Fans speculate the gender of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's baby

Fans think they have worked out the gender of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson 's first baby. On Friday, 5 April, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress took to Instagram to share a snap holding her new arrival. Suki, 32, can be seen cradling the newborn in front of a window in the polaroid-style picture. The model, 32, looks fresh-faced with her hair hanging loosely round her face. "Welcome to the world angel," the new mum captioned the photo, alongside a red heart emoji.
Fans raced to the comments to congratulate the new mum, with many thinking they know the gender of the baby. One person wrote: “PATTINDAUGHTER." Another said: “Awww a beautiful baby girl," while a third added: "RPATZ IS A GIRL DAD." One fan commented: "OMG IMAGINE HER GENES." While Robert, 37, and Suki have yet to announce the baby's name and gender, there have been some clues that suggest the couple have welcomed a daughte
Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson Baby Gender Speculation
