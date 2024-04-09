Trans Teen's Needs 'Swept Under the Carpet' by Social Services, Mother Tells Coroner

A trans teen who took his own life while on the NHS gender clinic waiting list had his needs 'swept under the carpet' by social services , his mother told a coroner. Jason Pulman, 15, struggled with mental health problems as well as his gender identity, and was regularly self-harming and abusing drink and drugs in the run-up to his death, mother Emily told Hastings Coroners Court.

The talented artist, described as a 'cheeky fun ball of energy', was born as Jessica into a family who were frequently relocated by social services in order to try and keep them safe from his violent convict birth father. While he underwent a social transition successfully, he remained 'adamant' he wanted to see doctors at the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in order to 'feel better in his body', but did not have the chance before his death. GIDS, run by Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, was shut earlier this year after a series of scandals. Jason Pulman took his own life while on an NHS gender clinic waiting list at the age of just 15 While he underwent a social transition successfully, he remained 'adamant' he wanted to see doctors at the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in order to 'feel better in his body' By early 2022, Jason's worsening behaviour, including shoplifting and being excluded from school for cannabis, meant the family knew he needed more significant psychiatric hel

