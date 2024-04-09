Suspect Dies During Police Interrogation in Murder Case of Missing Serbian Girl

A suspect has mysteriously died during police interrogation over the murder of a girl who vanished when her mother lost sight of her at a Serbian playground. Danka Ilic, two, who became known as 'the girl with the pacifier', vanished on March 26 in the eastern city of Bor while she was with her mother at a playground. She died after being hit by a car and her body was dumped by the people in the vehicle, police said last week, but her body has still not been found. Dejan D. and Srdjan J.
, who work for the local waterworks company, were arrested in relation to Danka's murder on Thursday and both confessed to killing the little girl, but would not reveal where her body was hidden. Two days later officers also arrested the brother and father of one of the suspects, who allegedly helped dispose of Danka's body. But when police quizzed the 40-year-old brother, D.D., on Sunday, he died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of the interrogation, according to local media reports
Suspect Police Interrogation Murder Missing Girl Serbian Playground Mysterious Death Body
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »