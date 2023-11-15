Tottenham's Excellent Position: A Deceptive Reality

Fourth in the table. Two points behind leaders Manchester City. Well clear of Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea. Tottenham are in an objectively excellent position, one that they would absolutely have taken at the start of the season and a truly startling one if we were to take things right back to the abject misery of the closing weeks and months of last season.

From May’s vantage point, the idea of Spurs selling Harry Kane and being anywhere near the top four would be an idea too absurd to even consider; the view then, with some amount of justification, was that removing Kane from the Spurs team would leave a bottom-half team. They are certainly not that. But their objectively excellent position is not all it seems, is it? The challenge for Ange Postecoglou – his first major one after an extended honeymoon period – is getting the club, the players, the fans to believe that it’s still going well.the 90-minute season-killing endeavours of last Monday night’s defeat against Chelsea are extraordinar

