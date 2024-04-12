Tottenham boss warns of challenges in Champions League after Newcastle's difficult season

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has warned that Newcastle 's difficult season should serve as a cautionary tale if Spurs secure Champions League football. Newcastle returned to the Champions League after finishing fourth last season, but they have struggled to compete on multiple fronts and are currently 13 points behind Spurs in eighth place.

Postecoglou emphasized the challenges of participating in the Champions League alongside domestic commitments, stating that it can place a strain on a club's resources. Despite the positive financial implications, securing Champions League football remains Postecoglou's priority in his first season in charge. Spurs will be without forward Richarlison for their match against Newcastle, but he is expected to recover from a knee injury for the north London derby with Arsenal on 28 April

Tottenham Ange Postecoglou Newcastle Champions League Football Cautionary Tale Challenges Resources Richarlison Injury Recovery North London Derby Arsenal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle vs Tottenham: Can Newcastle secure a win against Tottenham?A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to move into sixth if getting all three points against Tottenham. With both Man U and West Ham playing later this weekend. Pointing out to BBC Sport what he sees as the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton getting it right this time?last week coming, but it was a great result and it means they are looking up the table now, with their sights set on sixth place.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United to Face Tottenham in Premier League ClashNewcastle United will be keen to continue their good run of form when they take on Tottenham on Saturday (13 April). St James’ Park plays host to the Premier League clash, with Eddie Howe potentially changing his side from the 1-0 win at Fulham.

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Premier League Form Table Ahead of Newcastle United vs TottenhamThe Premier League form table ahead of the Newcastle United vs Tottenham match shows Newcastle with ten points from three wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Ange silences Tottenham boo boys as Champions League mission is onThe win moves them level with Aston Villa in fourth and leaves Manchester United with work to do to close the gap.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Tottenham vs Luton LIVE commentary: Spurs must win to keep up in Champions League raceAnge Postecoglou jokes that Tottenham’s top 4 hopes are ‘all over’ in brilliant sarcastic response to question

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

What Arsenal's result does for Premier League coefficient and extra Champions League spotThe nervy wait to find out if fifth place will qualify continues...

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »