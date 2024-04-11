Newcastle United to Face Tottenham in Premier League Clash

Newcastle United will be keen to continue their good run of form when they take on Tottenham on Saturday (13 April). St James’ Park plays host to the Premier League clash, with Eddie Howe potentially changing his side from the 1-0 win at Fulham.With Nick Pope still out injured, Martin Dubravka should continue in goal, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar expected to continue at centre-back. Burn is set to remain centrally due to Sven Botman ’s injury, meaning Lewis Hall could continue at left-back.

Right-back Kieran Trippier is also out injured, while an injury update on Tino Livramento is in the offing, with Emil Krafth potentially continuing in that role in an unchanged back four and goalkeeper. Join the Football Insider WhatsApp channel to get all our exclusives and the breaking transfer news FIRST. Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff are expected to retain their places, but Elliot Anderson could come in for Joe Willock after the latter limped off against Fulham.Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak should also retain their starting spots, but there is every chance that Harvey Barnes could replace Jacob Murphy given his good vein of form

