Tories Facing Potential Defeat in General Election, PM Hints at Leaving ECHR

Tories facing worse defeat than 1997 landslide in general election, new poll suggests. Prime Minister gives strongest hint yet he would be willing to leave the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to control illegal migration.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill includes provisions to ignore orders from the European Court of Human Rights.

Sunak hints UK could leave ECHR if Rwanda plan blockedThe Prime Minister said controlling immigration was more important than ‘membership of a foreign court’.

Will Hurricane Boris hit Red Wall seats and blow away Labour? I was there last time and he just might do...Boris Johnson set for political comeback to haul Tories back into election contention

