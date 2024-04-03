UK Prime Minister hints at leaving ECHR over immigration control

Controlling immigration is more important than “membership of a foreign court”, the Prime Minister has said in his strongest hint yet that he could back leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). In an interview on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak defended his approach to tackling small boats crossing the Channel, but indicated he would be willing to leave the ECHR if it blocked his Rwanda policy.
The Prime Minister told The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots programme: “I believe that all plans are compliant with all of our international obligations including the ECHR, but I do believe that border security and making sure that we can control illegal migration is more important than membership of a foreign court because it’s fundamental to our sovereignty as a country
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
New British Museum director will oversee ‘architectural and intellectual’ changeNicholas Cullinan’s appointment was approved by the board of trustees and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »