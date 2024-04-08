Toddler Swallows Mother's Diamond Ring, Requires Surgical Removal

A toddler swallowed her mother's diamond wedding ring and had to have it surgically removed. The girl's mother couldn't find her diamond ring , but didn't think much of it until her daughter became unwell and started vomiting for 11 hours. The woman rushed her 15-month-old daughter into A&E in Qingdao, China , where an external examination found no cause for the little girl's symptoms.
But then an X-ray revealed both the location of the mother's diamond ring and the cause for the toddler's illness: the jewellery item was lodged in the child's abdomen. Doctors decided to surgically remove it, as they were worried the diamond could be potentially dangerous to the little girl. They also suspected that it would be difficult to pass it naturally without any complications. Doctors successfully removed the ring in surgery under general anaesthetic. The girl has reportedly recovered well and was discharged from hospital after two days. It is reported that ingestion of foreign objects in children is most common between the ages of one to three. Small, smooth objects may be passed without any complications but even if the affected child has no symptoms, removal of the object should be considered as early as possible
Toddler Swallow Diamond Ring Surgery China X-Ray Symptoms Abdomen Recovery Hospital
