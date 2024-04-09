Three Chefs Eliminated in Debut Episode of Masterchef

A whopping three chefs were eliminated during their debut episode of Masterchef . The contestants were given a basic recipe to follow and were allowed to experiment with different flavors. The round was called the 'thinking on your feet round' as they had to decide how to serve and decorate the dish.

One contestant, Charlie, made a simple mix-up and ended up sprinkling salt instead of sugar on his dessert. This mistake led to his elimination.

Masterchef Chefs Elimination Debut Episode Cooking Mistake Salt Instead Of Sugar

