Thousands of Scots in desperate need of affordable homes amid housing crisis

Thousands of Scots are in desperate need of decent, affordable homes amid an unrelenting housing crisis . And many will feel justifiably angry at the pictures we share today of a street in Paisley, full of derelict homes boarded up and gathering dust. Some have been lying neglected for years, with the area now looking like a “set for a war movie”, locals say.
This is just one tiny corner of Scotland but we know there is a housing and homelessness crisis virtually everywhere in our country just now. Four councils, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, have formally declared housing emergencies and more will surely follow if the housing squeeze continues while more people end up out on the streets. This housing crisis – with crippling runaway rents, the worst housebuilding rates in 35 years and 10,000 kids living in temporary accommodation – simply cannot go on. It’s unacceptable. No one envies our councils tasked with trying to tackle thi
Scotland Housing Crisis Affordable Homes Homelessness Councils
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Plans to build affordable homes in Paisley refused by councilPlans to build 45 affordable homes on a plot of land next to a roundabout in Paisley have been refused by Renfrewshire Council.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »