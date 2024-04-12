Thousands of Doctors Planning to Quit NHS for Better Wages

Thousands of doctors are planning to quit the NHS and move to other countries to get better wages, according to a report. A General Medical Council (GMC) study of over 1,500 doctors found that 13% working in the NHS were very likely to quit in the next year. Another 17% said they were fairly likely to leave the health service over the next 12 months.
The doctors' regulator said that this suggested that 96,000 doctors could leave the NHS over the next year, if the figures were extrapolated to the entire health service. The GMC acknowledged that such a rate of departure from the NHS was unlikely. Some 4,000 doctors moved abroad last year. Many doctors who leave return to their home countries after a stint working in the UK. Some 79% of doctors who told the survey that they wanted to quit the health service said that higher pay would be a factor in leaving. Three-quarters said that they would be looking for a better quality of life abroad, the Times reported. Half of the doctors surveyed said they wanted to go to Australia. Canada, New Zealand and the UAE were the next most popular destinations for would-be migrants. Australian hospitals have targeted NHS doctors with the allure of better pay, working conditions and quality of life
Doctors NHS Wages General Medical Council Survey Migration Pay Quality Of Life Australia Canada New Zealand UAE
