Third body recovered after Baltimore bridge disaster

The body of a third victim of the Baltimore bridge disaster has been recovered. A third missing victim has been pulled out of the water almost two weeks after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Divers found the body of Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval , 38, on Friday. The Honduran man was part of a maintenance crew of immigrant workers who were fixing potholes on the bridge in the middle of the night.

Six workers who vanished were from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval was working a night shift to maintain the bridge. Families of three men are still in the dark after their loved ones have not been found. It came just hours before the US President Joe Biden visited the site where workers are clearing debris

