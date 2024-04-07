Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher eager to right the wrongs of FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford

It was the worst possible way to lose against the worst possible opponents at arguably the worst possible venue. Now, just three weeks on from the lowest moment of a season otherwise packed with highs, Liverpool return to the scene of the crime. And as goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher explains, another trip to Old Trafford could not come soon enough for Jurgen Klopp and his players. “It’s nice for us to be going back so we can right the wrong of that FA Cup defeat," says the goalkeeper.

"It’s the sooner the better for us. Maybe in the second half we weren’t as clinical as we should have been. We made a lot of chances and should have put the game to bed - and when you don’t do that then anything can happen. READ MORE: 'Wow, what was that?' - Liverpool coaches can't believe what is happening in training as Darwin Nunez change explained READ MORE: Liverpool line-up reaction underlines change that should worry Man City and Arsenal "It was a good lesso

