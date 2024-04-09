The Sun remains UK's top news brand while improving profitability

The Sun has maintained its position as the top news brand in the UK, reaching 27.2 million adults per month. Despite a decline in newspaper sales , the company's bottom line improved. However, the website's digital audience decreased from 27.8 million to 23.8 million. The Sun still outperforms its rivals digitally and generates 159 million users globally each month. The company's turnover decreased by 5.7% to £305 million.

News Corp, the parent company, reported increased profitability and digital advertising revenues

