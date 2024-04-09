Woman found stabbed to death in London home near Marble Arch

Neighbours of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her home near London 's Marble Arch say they heard 'two high-pitched screams' a day before police found her body. A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found stabbed to death at a central London property near Hyde Park on Monday April 8. Police said the victim was found with multiple knife wounds at her property on Stanhope Place, W2.

Now, a neighbour, who has lived on the street for over half a century, said she can remember hearing screams. 'I recall two,' she said, adding: 'I’m very sensitive to sound. They were very unusual. There was no other sound other than the screams, then silence after,' she told the MailOnline

