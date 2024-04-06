The Scariest Bridge in America: Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The images of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsing were extraordinary and chilling. A tragedy has now become an economic and logistical nightmare for the region. But was it a freak one-off? Well, worryingly, maybe not. Just 20 miles downstream from the Key Bridge , and on the same shipping lane, is another that's bigger, longer, older and busier. And it's earned the tag - the scariest in America. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is actually two.

One bridge, for two lanes of traffic, was built in 1952. A second, with three lanes, was added in 1973. A hodge-podge of different bridges Sky News took to Chesapeake Bay with local fisherman Brian Hardman. We passed the backed up cargo ships, blocked from entering Baltimore Port because of the downed Key Bridge up stream. We paused way below the vast Chesapeake Bay Bridge complex for a closer look at this ageing feat of engineerin

