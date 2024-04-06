Second Conservative MP targeted in honeytrap sexting scam

A second Conservative MP has claimed to have been targeted in a parliamentary honeytrap sexting scam, as the Met Police open an investigation into “ unsolicited messages ”. On Friday, Bosworth MP Dr Luke Evans said he was the victim of “ cyber flashing ” and was the member who first alerted police to the issue. He joins Conservative colleague William Wragg who also said he had been targeted by a number sending unsolicited explicit images and messages over WhatsApp.
Mr Wragg said on Thursday he was “manipulated” into giving the personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on a gay dating app. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have opened an investigation and are in contact with Leicestershire Police and Parliamentary Security amid concerns other MPs and their staff could be victims of blackmail
