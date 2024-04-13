The Aftermath of a Bee Sting: What You Need to Know

If a bee sting s you, you may feel a burning pain, see a red welt, and experience light swelling. The bee also leaves a scent that alerts other bees of your presence. This scent, called an ' alarm pheromone ', attracts other bees to defend the hive.

To avoid being stung, avoid flowering plants and wash the sting area with soap. If you have severe symptoms, call emergency services.

