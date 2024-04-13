Sean Dyche praises Everton starlet Lewis Warrington's recovery and progress

Sean Dyche has praised Everton starlet Lewis Warrington for his recovery and progress after a difficult season. Warrington, a 21-year-old midfielder, suffered an ankle injury during a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. However, he has returned to fitness and caught the attention of Dyche, who has included him in recent Premier League matchday squads .

Warrington's rise has been fueled by his determination to play first-team football, and he has previously impressed during loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town

