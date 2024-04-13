Sean Dyche praises Everton starlet Lewis Warrington's recovery and progress

Sean Dyche has praised Everton starlet Lewis Warrington for his recovery and progress after a difficult season. Warrington, a 21-year-old midfielder, suffered an ankle injury during a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. However, he has returned to fitness and caught the attention of Dyche, who has included him in recent Premier League matchday squads .
Warrington's rise has been fueled by his determination to play first-team football, and he has previously impressed during loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town
Sean Dyche Everton Lewis Warrington Recovery Progress Midfielder Loan Spell Injury Premier League Matchday Squads First-Team Football Tranmere Rovers Fleetwood Town
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Sean Dyche hoping Everton’s latest Premier League charge ‘comes to nothing’A hearing took place earlier this week and the club are now awaiting a verdict, which should be delivered before April 8.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »