Terrified Woman Hides Under Bed as Violent Intruder Searches Her Home

A terrified woman hid under her bed as a violent intruder searched her home, a court has heard. Daniel Sykes was jailed for four years after he entered the woman's property late at night and exposed himself to her before making an obscene comment . During the shocking incident on December 28, the woman had armed herself with a pair of scissors and hid under a bed as Sykes tried to get into her home. He then entered and found her in the bedroom.

At the time of the horrifying Christmas incident, the defendant was on police bail having just days earlier armed himself with a makeshift weapon fashioned from a large electrical socket in a sock and threatened members of his family reports Wales Online. Brian Simpson, prosecuting at Swansea Crown Court said at around 11pm on the night of December 28 last year the complainant was home alone at her property when she heard someone banging on the back door and swearing and demanding to be let in. The petrified woman then called the police and retreated to a bedroom where she grabbed a pair of scissors and hid under a bed but then she heard someone walking around inside her property and saw the defendant entering her room. Sykes saw where the woman was hiding and, as she cowered under the bed, he exposed himself and told her she was going to perform a sex act on him

