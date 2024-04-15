Teenage boy arrested after bishop and priest stabbed during church service in Sydney

A teenage boy has been arrested after a bishop and a priest were stabbed during a church service in Sydney which was being streamed online , police said. At least four people were injured in the attack, with a video online appearing to show Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being repeatedly stabbed in the head and upper body during the service at the Christ the Good Shepherd church. In the footage, members of the congregation scream and rush to stop it.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Andrew Holland said Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and priest Isaac Royel, the teenager and at least two police officers were taken to hospital but there were no life-threatening injuries. Several police vehicles were damaged, Mr Holland added.

