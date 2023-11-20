Tattooed granny shortlisted for Outstanding Student of the Year Award

Linda McKendry isn't your average granny - in fact she's a tattooed granny with a Harley Davidson who likes to knit! The Co Antrim woman is also a mature student at the South Eastern Regional College and has been shortlisted for an Outstanding Student of the Year Award , having left school at 16 years old with a handful of GCSEs. Linda and SERC have been shortlisted in two categories in the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Partner Awards 2023, taking place in London on Tuesday.
READ MORE: NI man opens up on loss of his wife to cancer ahead of annual remembrance event READ MORE: Daughter opens up on losing her dad and best friend to debilitating disease The award recognises a student’s high level of academic attainment, dedication to their course and peers through a range of initiatives, as well as a clear contribution to their own personal and professional development. Linda, 49 and from Ballymoney, said: "I didn’t enjoy traditional school, but left at 16 years of age with a handful of GCSEs.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 120. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »