Tattooed granny shortlisted for Outstanding Student of the Year Award

Linda McKendry isn't your average granny - in fact she's a tattooed granny with a Harley Davidson who likes to knit! The Co Antrim woman is also a mature student at the South Eastern Regional College and has been shortlisted for an Outstanding Student of the Year Award , having left school at 16 years old with a handful of GCSEs. Linda and SERC have been shortlisted in two categories in the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Partner Awards 2023, taking place in London on Tuesday.

READ MORE: NI man opens up on loss of his wife to cancer ahead of annual remembrance event READ MORE: Daughter opens up on losing her dad and best friend to debilitating disease The award recognises a student’s high level of academic attainment, dedication to their course and peers through a range of initiatives, as well as a clear contribution to their own personal and professional development. Linda, 49 and from Ballymoney, said: "I didn’t enjoy traditional school, but left at 16 years of age with a handful of GCSEs.





BelfastLive » / 🏆 15. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nadine Coyle wins Award with ceremony hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Lisa McHughShe was given the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »

Glasgow student who died after tragic campus fall has award named in his honourCampbell Hunter, who died after falling from a 20ft-high wall on the Strathclyde University campus, has had an award named in his honour by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Law student to take student accomodation to court over broken boilerThe provider has invoiced him for the cost of a replacement

Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »

Law student takes student accomodation provider to court over broken boilerThe provider has invoiced him for the cost of a replacement

Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »

Savea wins World Rugby men's player of year awardNew Zealand number eight Ardie Savea is named men's player of the year at the World Rugby Awards.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 120. / 22,5 Read more »

Turnip Prize: Spoof art award in 25th year open to entriesThe prize values lack of effort and bad puns, while 'too much effort' can cause disqualification.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »