Lever House: The Iconic All-Glass Skyscraper in New York City

When Lever House opened in 1952, it was immediately received with acclaim and wonder. Commissioned by Unilever for its headquarters, the slender, 21-story blue-green monolith oriented perpendicularly to the street was the first all-glass skyscraper to be built in New York City. It elegantly stretched above its squat neoclassical neighbours and, seemingly, floated above its open plaza and transparent lobby.

magazine praised the Skidmore Owings & Merrill-designed building as ‘marvellously ingenious’. Passersby would crowd the sidewalks when window washers descended the skyscraper in a custom gondola to squeegee and polish the four curtain walls. It was a pathbreaking symbol of corporate America and ushered in a generation of International Style headquarters across Manhattan. Unfortunately, time was not generous to the Lever House. The building staved off a demolition threat in the 1980s, which led to landmarking in 1982; despite recognition that it was a significant structure, it was plagued by financial challenges and steadily began to deca





