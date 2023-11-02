Sussex locals attempt to clear fallen tree from A272 amid Storm Ciaran

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Live coverage as Storm Ciarán batters South EastUpdates from across Kent, Sussex and Surrey as Storm Ciarán sweeps across the region.

Storm Ciaràn tracker shows how storm will rip through heart of UKAn amber weather warning is in place from late evening Wed Nov 1 until 1pm Thu Nov 2.

Storm Ciarán: 'Violent storm force 11' forecast issued for the Channel IslandsForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days.

Storm Ciaran tracker: Met Office shows time storm will hitThe Met Office's weather tracker shows the exact time Storm Ciaran will hit much of the UK.

Motorists affected by Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran may not receive insurance payoutsMotorists suffering from flood damage to their cars from Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran may not be awarded insurance payouts. Policies may even be forced to shell out for expensive repair costs themselves, according to an insurance expert from Compare the Market.