Jersey man films Storm Ciaran blow onto roads from above

Storm Ciarán: Jersey islanders warned of 90mph windsIslanders are urged to “remain vigilant” and be prepared for “severe conditions” as storm looms. Read more ⮕

'These could be a difficult few days', Jersey's Chief Minister warns ahead of Storm CiaránJersey's Chief Minister has called on islanders to act responsibly and look out for each other as the Channel Islands brace for the arrival of Storm Ciarán. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: Jersey officials declare major incident as 100mph gusts of wind expectedForecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands as the eye of Storm Ciarán arrives. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán: Government confirms 'adequate reserves of food' in JerseyJersey's government says there are 'adequate reserves of food' on the island, despite recent panic-buying ahead of Storm Ciarán's arrival. Read more ⮕

'There goes the roof': Cars destroyed on Jersey street as Storm Ciaran strikes'I think we've just been hit by lightning...f***ing street is f***ed.' Read more ⮕

The key difference between Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran in the East of EnglandITV meteorologist Chris Page looks at the uncertainty regarding Storm Ciarán and what it means for the East of England. Read more ⮕