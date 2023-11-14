Suella Braverman Sends Scathing Open Letter to Former Boss

Suella Braverman, who was sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak after she defied No 10 over an article accusing the Metropolitan Police of bias in the policing of protests, has sent a scathing open letter to her old boss.Thank you for your phone call yesterday morning in which you asked me to leave government. While disappointing, this is for the best. It has been my privilege to serve as home secretary and deliver on what the British people have sent us to Westminster to do.

I want to thank all of those civil servants, police, Border Force officers and security professionals with whom I have worked and whose dedication to public safety is exemplary. I am proud of what we achieved together: delivering on our manifesto pledge to recruit 20,000 new police officers and enacting new laws such as the Public Order Act 2023 and the National Security Act 2023. I also led a programme of reform: on anti-social behaviour, police dismissals and standards, reasonable lines of enquiry, grooming gangs, knife crime, non-crime hate incidents and rape and serious sexual offence

