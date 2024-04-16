Stylish Garden Bistro Set Reduced by 78% in Wowcher's Spring Sale

A stylish garden bistro set has been reduced as part of Wowcher 's spring sale. The 3-Piece Black String Bistro Furniture Set has been reduced by 78%, and is now on sale for £66, down from £299.99.

The set includes two egg moon chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. The furniture is made from PE polyrattan string weave with a robust powder coated steel frame, and the glass table top is secured with suction cups and is sturdy enough for holding drinks and snacks. At £66 the three piece set is a much cheaper option than similar outdoor furniture sets from other retailers. For example, the set of two Salsa Garden Chairs from John Lewis are priced at £149. Similarly, the Two Seater Rope Design Ochre Bistro Set Outdoor Garden Chairs & Table from B&Q comes in at £129.99, while the Harp String Bistro Set from Dunelm, comes in at £99.

