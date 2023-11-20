Study Finds Link Between Diet and Colorectal Cancer Risk

In a recent study, researchers evaluated the relationship between dietary factors and the risk of developing colorectal cancer (CRC) using data from the UK biobank. They found that poor diet and nutrition are significant risk factors for CRC. Alcohol intake was also found to be positively correlated with CRC risk. This study highlights the importance of a healthy diet in reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.





