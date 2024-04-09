Student Injured in Laptop Malfunction During MCAS Testing in Uxbridge

A student in Uxbridge , Massachusetts , was injured on Tuesday morning when their laptop malfunction ed during MCAS testing. School Superintendent Michael Baldassarre said MCAS testing at Whitin Intermediate School has been put on hold in the wake of the incident. Officials said that around 9:30 a.m., a school-owned laptop provided to a student taking a scheduled English Language Arts MCAS exam malfunctioned and began smoking, prompting a building evacuation.
The student suffered burns on their hands and was taken to an area hospital by their guardian for treatment. A staff member activated the fire alarm, and all students and staff were evacuated safely, school officials said. The Uxbridge Fire Department responded to the scene to clear and ventilate the building, and students and staff were able to return to the school around 10:45 a.m. Previously scheduled English Language Arts testing for third graders -- the only other MCAS taking place -- proceeded as normal at the Taft Early Learning Center. The English Language Arts MCAS testing for Whitin Intermediate School students in grades 4-7 has been put on hold until further notice. School officials said they are working with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to determine a plan for testing to move forward
Student Injured Laptop Malfunction MCAS Testing Uxbridge Massachusetts Whitin Intermediate School Evacuation Burns Hospital Fire Alarm Uxbridge Fire Department Testing On Hold Department Of Elementary And Secondary Education
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
12-year-old student opens fire at Finnish school, killing oneA 12-year-old student has opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland, killing one student and seriously wounding two others. The suspect was arrested less than one hour after the shooting.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »