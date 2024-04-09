Student Injured in Laptop Malfunction During MCAS Testing in Uxbridge

A student in Uxbridge , Massachusetts , was injured on Tuesday morning when their laptop malfunction ed during MCAS testing. School Superintendent Michael Baldassarre said MCAS testing at Whitin Intermediate School has been put on hold in the wake of the incident. Officials said that around 9:30 a.m., a school-owned laptop provided to a student taking a scheduled English Language Arts MCAS exam malfunctioned and began smoking, prompting a building evacuation.

The student suffered burns on their hands and was taken to an area hospital by their guardian for treatment. A staff member activated the fire alarm, and all students and staff were evacuated safely, school officials said. The Uxbridge Fire Department responded to the scene to clear and ventilate the building, and students and staff were able to return to the school around 10:45 a.m. Previously scheduled English Language Arts testing for third graders -- the only other MCAS taking place -- proceeded as normal at the Taft Early Learning Center. The English Language Arts MCAS testing for Whitin Intermediate School students in grades 4-7 has been put on hold until further notice. School officials said they are working with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to determine a plan for testing to move forward

Student Injured Laptop Malfunction MCAS Testing Uxbridge Massachusetts Whitin Intermediate School Evacuation Burns Hospital Fire Alarm Uxbridge Fire Department Testing On Hold Department Of Elementary And Secondary Education

